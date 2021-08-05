EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $195.14 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.54.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

