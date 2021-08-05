Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues Earnings Results

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eisai had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Eisai updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$1.990 EPS.

Shares of ESALY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.23. 56,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,978. Eisai has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

