Electra Protocol Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Electra Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $42,809.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00060886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.93 or 0.00943389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00096383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00044111 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,852,043,068 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

