Electrify.Asia Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $514,016.19 and approximately $38,391.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00059781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.35 or 0.00925452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00096867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043521 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

ELEC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.