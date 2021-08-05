Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ EA traded down $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $136.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,512,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.66. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

