Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0016

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $77,692.49 and approximately $53.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,824.28 or 0.06897323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00128247 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

