Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.18. Eltek shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 44,274 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $41.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of Eltek worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

