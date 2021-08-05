Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.
Several research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,100 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $10,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $8,035,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
