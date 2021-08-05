Emera (TSE:EMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.63

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$58.63 and last traded at C$58.38, with a volume of 836824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$14.82 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.24.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

