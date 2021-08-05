Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Earnings Results

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric updated its FY21 guidance to $4.06-4.08 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.060-$4.080 EPS.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.20. 1,928,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,615. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

