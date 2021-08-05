Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric updated its FY21 guidance to $4.06-4.08 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.060-$4.080 EPS.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.