Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent Sells 7,376 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$304,945.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,195.41.
Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$41.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Empire Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$32.63 and a 52 week high of C$42.93. The firm has a market cap of C$11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Empire’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
Empire Company Profile
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
See Also: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.