Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent Sells 7,376 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$304,945.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,195.41.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$41.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Empire Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$32.63 and a 52 week high of C$42.93. The firm has a market cap of C$11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Empire’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

EMP.A has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.44.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

