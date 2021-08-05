Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.65

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.65 and last traded at C$6.59, with a volume of 471779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EDR shares. Pi Financial increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1710119 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at C$161,175.10. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total transaction of C$36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,426,832. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,800 shares of company stock worth $1,260,887.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

