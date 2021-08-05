ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.20. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 2,455.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.