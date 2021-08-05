Enecuum (ENQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.74 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $359,017.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00059599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.10 or 0.00921950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00096815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00043448 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 195,716,151 coins and its circulating supply is 190,466,145 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

