Energycoin Trading Up 5.6% This Week (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $88,235.73 and $2.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041459 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009323 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002342 BTC.

About Energycoin

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

