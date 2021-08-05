Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €17.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €17.50 ($20.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on Engie in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.51 ($18.25).

Shares of Engie stock opened at €11.52 ($13.55) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.79. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

