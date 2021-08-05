EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised EnQuest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $0.33 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 3.25. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.