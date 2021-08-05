Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Announces Earnings Results

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.80 to $6.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,686. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

