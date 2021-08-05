Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after buying an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,701,000 after buying an additional 648,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 118,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,597. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.03. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

