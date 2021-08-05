Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $298.0-300.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.56 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 539,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,564. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.66. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 218.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

