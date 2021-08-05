Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $298.0-300.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.56 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.25.
Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 539,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,564. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.66. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 218.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.