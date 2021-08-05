EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Raised by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $71.81 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 707.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

