EOS Price Tops $4.11 (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.93 billion and $837.47 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $4.11 or 0.00010447 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,866,133 coins and its circulating supply is 955,782,388 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

