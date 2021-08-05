EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

EPAM traded up $20.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $589.66. 340,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,793. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $286.90 and a 12-month high of $601.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $523.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.27.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.