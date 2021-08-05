Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,165,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,216 shares during the period. Equifax makes up 3.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $518,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,062,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $255.81. 569,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.70. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $264.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

