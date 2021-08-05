Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 96.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.