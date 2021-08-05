Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taboola.com, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taboola.com in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taboola.com stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 627,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.42% of Taboola.com at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

