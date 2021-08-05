Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Excellon Resources Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excellon Resources in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$12.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Excellon Resources from C$5.80 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of EXN opened at C$2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$92.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.95.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.