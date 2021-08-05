Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of LDOS opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.17. Leidos has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 12.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

