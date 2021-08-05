Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.03

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.03 and last traded at C$24.44, with a volume of 161806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERO shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.80.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.0233963 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.