Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EBKDY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.55.

EBKDY stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

