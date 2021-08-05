Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 2,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,106. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.