Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 2,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,106. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $40.20.
In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
