Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in July

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essentra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLRAF opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of -0.54. Essentra has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

