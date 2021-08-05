Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.30 million-$178.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $599.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $32.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.83%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

