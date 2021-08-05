Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Cap Hits $38,494.28

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $38,494.28 and $69,944.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00058821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00905594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00097263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042913 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

