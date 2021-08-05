Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.98 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $51.28 or 0.00130201 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $6.60 billion and $1.98 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.01 or 0.06849881 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,760,902 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

