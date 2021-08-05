Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,800 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 923,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,353.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTF opened at $56.87 on Thursday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

