Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $163.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.04.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $202.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.42.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,492 shares of company stock worth $7,274,278. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Etsy by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

