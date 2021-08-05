Eukles Asset Management Acquires 242 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises approximately 1.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Chemed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Chemed by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CHE traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $469.63. The company had a trading volume of 99,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,700. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $479.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,549 shares of company stock worth $3,195,256. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

