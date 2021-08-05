Eukles Asset Management Buys 1,219 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical accounts for 1.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $110.59. The company had a trading volume of 636,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.22.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,974 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,539. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

