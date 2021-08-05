Eukles Asset Management Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,363,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

