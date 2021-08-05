Eukles Asset Management Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.42. 2,403,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. reduced their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.