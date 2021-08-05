Eukles Asset Management Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.54 on Thursday, hitting $320.31. 1,952,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,253. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $321.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.18. The stock has a market cap of $203.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

