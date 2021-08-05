Eukles Asset Management Increases Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $193.78. 426,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

