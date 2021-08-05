Eukles Asset Management Purchases 1,386 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 169,997 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,107. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

