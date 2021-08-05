Euronav (EURN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EURN opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ING Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euronav stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

