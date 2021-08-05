Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Evans Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $40.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

