Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,290,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 194,289 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after acquiring an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,037,000 after purchasing an additional 121,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.88.

RE opened at $258.19 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.78.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

