Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Evergy updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,292. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

