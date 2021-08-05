Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Everi updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.36 EPS.

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,071. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,112 shares of company stock worth $3,043,470. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

